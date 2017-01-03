Students to Get Taste of Write Stuff ...

Students to Get Taste of Write Stuff at Author-Go-Round

For the 47th year, upper elementary and junior high students from schools throughout Santa Barbara County will have the chance to meet and talk with authors and illustrators of books for young people during the Author-Go-Round sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 at the Education Office auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road. Each day, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., some 130 students will have an opportunity to listen to four presentations, then spend 15 minutes asking questions and interacting with the authors while seated on carpets in small groups.

