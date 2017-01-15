SpaceX Launch Commences Groundbreakin...

SpaceX Launch Commences Groundbreaking Satellite Program After Eight Years In Development

Sunday Jan 15

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc Saturday morning, carrying ten Iridium NEXT satellites into low-Earth orbit. Standing approximately 229 feet tall, the nine-engine rocket soared into a cloudless blue sky at 9:54 a.m., following weather delays due to heavy rains in the Central Coast this week and The launch was the first of seven planned to commence over the next 18 months as Iridium Communications Inc. replaces their existing network of satellites spanning the globe.

