SpaceX aims to regain momentum with new rocket launch
The American SpaceX rocket company faces a crucial test on Saturday with its latest rocket launch - the first since a rocket exploded in a ball of flames last September on a Florida launch pad. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from the Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, California at 9.54 a.m. It is loaded with satellites to deploy in space, CBS News reported.
