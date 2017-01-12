SpaceX aims to regain momentum with n...

SpaceX aims to regain momentum with new rocket launch

The American SpaceX rocket company faces a crucial test on Saturday with its latest rocket launch - the first since a rocket exploded in a ball of flames last September on a Florida launch pad. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from the Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, California at 9.54 a.m. It is loaded with satellites to deploy in space, CBS News reported.

