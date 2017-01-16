Sarah Raines to Bring Valentine's Day...

Sarah Raines to Bring Valentine's Day Cabaret Dinner to The Ellery Room

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Sarah Raines Concert Series, which produced the hilarious, sold-out event "All's Lehrer in Love and War," presents a Valentine's Day Cabaret Dinner theatre at The Ellery Room on February 10. Expect more laughs, delicious food, and leave smiling whether you come with a group, with a date, or stag! The show will star local performer Sarah Raines, seen last summer at the Ellery Room for the sold-out extended run of the hysterical dinner theatre Nunsense. This is one-night-only with limited seating, and no tickets available at the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec 29 Reggie 1
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
News Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab... Nov '16 Sleepingboy 5
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Surf Warning for Santa Barbara County was issued at January 20 at 10:20PM PST

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,105,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC