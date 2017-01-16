Sarah Raines to Bring Valentine's Day Cabaret Dinner to The Ellery Room
The Sarah Raines Concert Series, which produced the hilarious, sold-out event "All's Lehrer in Love and War," presents a Valentine's Day Cabaret Dinner theatre at The Ellery Room on February 10. Expect more laughs, delicious food, and leave smiling whether you come with a group, with a date, or stag! The show will star local performer Sarah Raines, seen last summer at the Ellery Room for the sold-out extended run of the hysterical dinner theatre Nunsense. This is one-night-only with limited seating, and no tickets available at the door.
