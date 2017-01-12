Ron Fink: Is Global Warming/Climate Change a Threat?
Since there has been a lot of discussion on these pages about global warming or climate change, pick your politically correct term, I would try to figure out how it affects people in Lompoc. Each day I record weather-related data as it is reported by the National Weather Service observation site at the Lompoc Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec 29
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC