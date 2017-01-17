Retrial Date May Be Set Next Month for Fatal Lompoc Stabbing Case
After wrestling with how to squeeze in another trial on an already busy calendar, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Voysey postponed setting a trial start date for two men charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Lompoc. The judge, defense attorneys and Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins discussed how to fit in the six-week retrial into the judge's schedule that includes another murder trial set to start in March and last 10 weeks.
