Retrial Date May Be Set Next Month for Fatal Lompoc Stabbing Case

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Noozhawk

After wrestling with how to squeeze in another trial on an already busy calendar, Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Voysey postponed setting a trial start date for two men charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Lompoc. The judge, defense attorneys and Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins discussed how to fit in the six-week retrial into the judge's schedule that includes another murder trial set to start in March and last 10 weeks.

