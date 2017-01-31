Motorcyclist Reported Killed in Collision in Lompoc
Few details were immediately available about the accident, which occurred at about 5:35 p.m. at Stonebrook Drive and O Street. North O Street remained blocked off to traffic between Central Avenue and Barton Avenue while Lompoc Police Department Traffic Unit investigated the incident.
