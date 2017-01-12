Lompoc Police Arrest Suspect in Recen...

Lompoc Police Arrest Suspect in Recent Stabbing Outside Bar

Dispatchers were called at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday regarding a stabbing at DJ's Bar, 724 E. Ocean Ave. "Once on scene officers discovered that a male victim was stabbed multiple times causing a portion of his intestine to be exposed," police said. Detectives investigating the incident learned Arias had fought the victim.

