Lompoc Homicide Suspect Makes Superior Court Appearance
The man arrested in connection with his girlfriend's death in Lompoc earlier this month appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria on Friday. A further arraignment hearing for William Delgado, 42, is planned for Feb. 14, according to Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson.
