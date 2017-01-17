Lompoc Fire Department Taking Applications for Safe, Sane Fireworks

The Lompoc Fire Department will begin accepting applications next week from local nonprofit groups to be entered into this year's lottery for permits to sell "Safe and Sane" fireworks in the city. The Fire Department will start accepting applications from Lompoc-based nonprofit groups on Tuesday, Jan. 17; the application period runs through 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Permits to sell "Safe and Sane" fireworks will be limited to six sale stands and locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.