Lompoc-Based Champion Center Treatment Now Covered By Tricare Insurance

After clearing multiple hurdles, the Lompoc-based Champion Center now is included among addiction treatment programs covered under the insurance program for military members, their families and retirees. The addition of Tricare among insurance programs that will cover treatment at the Lompoc Healthcare District facility is a major step for the Champion Center, which opened in November 2014 for patients voluntarily seeking recovery help.

