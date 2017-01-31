Laurie Jervis: Winter Freeze and Steady Rains Replenish Parched Vineyards

Members of Santa Barbara County's wine industry voice enthusiasm for wet weather Members of Santa Barbara County's wine industry voice enthusiasm for wet weather Puerta del Mar, located on Santa Rosa Road near the junction with Highway 1 south of Lompoc, is one of Rancho Salsipuedes' three vineyard properties. The vines, not yet pruned, are soaking up groundwater from recent rains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.