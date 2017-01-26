Judge Reinstates Bail For Alleged DUI Driver In Fatal Crash West of Lompoc
A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Friday reinstated bail, along adding several conditions, for a woman arrested in connection with a fatal crash west of Lompoc last fall. Judge Rogelio Flores agreed to reinstate bail at $150,000 for Spring Morrissey, 32, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch.
