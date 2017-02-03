Fund for Santa Barbara Accepting Grant Applications
Applications, funding guidelines and key dates are available at www.fundforsantabarbara.org/apply-for-a-grant and at the Fund's offices, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, and 120 E. Jones St. Suite 110, Santa Maria. Applicants must hand-deliver their completed applications by 5 p.m. Friday, March 3. Anyone considering applying for a grant is encouraged to attend one of the four free grant-application workshops listed below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|19 hr
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec '16
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC