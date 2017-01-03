Former Lompoc Police Volunteer Pleads Guilty to 17 Child-Sex Counts
Saying "guilty" 17 times, a former Lompoc police volunteer and community leader accepted a plea deal on Thursday for multiple child-molestation charges expected to send him to prison for the rest of his life. Anthony "Tony" Durham Sr., 67, entered his pleas in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc before Judge Rogelio Flores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec 29
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC