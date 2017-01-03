Flu Shot Clinic Offered at Lompoc Fire Station 1
Walgreens Pharmacy in Lompoc will hold a flu shot clinic for the community from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Lompoc Fire Department Station 1, 115 S. G. St. Flu vaccines will be offered to anyone age 7 years and older who has not already received a flu shot this season. Vouchers for free flu shots at the clinic will be available for those without medical insurance.
