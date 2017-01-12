Flood Advisory Issued as Latest Storm Hits Santa Barbara County

The latest in a series of winter storms was moving across Santa Barbara County on Thursday, bringing moderate rainfall to most areas, and prompting a Flood Advisory from the National Weather Service . At 8 a.m., 6-hour rainfall totals of nearly an inch and a half in some locations, with the wettest areas in the mountains and along the South Coast, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.

