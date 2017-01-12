Dos Pueblos Girls Ranked 5th in CIF 2...

Dos Pueblos Girls Ranked 5th in CIF 2AA Basketball Poll; Righetti is No. 1 in 2A

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Noozhawk

The Chargers are 15-1 going into their Channel League opener Tuesday at San Marcos , which is ranked 13th in Division 4A. Dos Pueblos' only loss came against Arroyo Grande in the Tournament of Champions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec 29 Reggie 1
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
News Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab... Nov '16 Sleepingboy 5
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Santa Barbara County was issued at January 12 at 9:41AM PST

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,577 • Total comments across all topics: 277,840,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC