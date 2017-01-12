Domestic Violence Solutions Issues St...

Domestic Violence Solutions Issues Statement in Response to Lompoc Homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Noozhawk

Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ranae Marie Ronquillo, the victim of a tragic domestic violence crime committed this past weekend in Lompoc that ended in her death. Instances of domestic violence occur daily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec 29 Reggie 1
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
News Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab... Nov '16 Sleepingboy 5
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Cuba
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,332 • Total comments across all topics: 277,937,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC