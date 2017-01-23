Community Sand Pile Established at JM Park for Lompoc Residents
Starting Friday, the City of Lompoc is establishing a Community Sand Pile at JM Park, located at Chestnut Avenue & A Street. Citizens will need to bring their own sand bags and shovel and are asked to limit the number of bags filled to 10. Residents can obtain empty sand bags at a number of local retail outlets.
