Community Sand Pile Established at JM...

Community Sand Pile Established at JM Park for Lompoc Residents

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Noozhawk

Starting Friday, the City of Lompoc is establishing a Community Sand Pile at JM Park, located at Chestnut Avenue & A Street. Citizens will need to bring their own sand bags and shovel and are asked to limit the number of bags filled to 10. Residents can obtain empty sand bags at a number of local retail outlets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec 29 Reggie 1
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
News Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab... Nov '16 Sleepingboy 5
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Santa Barbara County was issued at January 23 at 4:50AM PST

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,185,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC