Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates 30 Years

Saturday Jan 7

In 2017, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County will celebrate its 30th year of providing life-changing mentoring friendships for our community's struggling youth. January is National Mentoring Month and currently over 80 at-risk children in Santa Barbara County are waiting for life-changing mentors.

