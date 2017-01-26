Assistance Requested to Help Locate Missing Senior

The daughter of 89-year-old Evelyn Hines reported her missing yesterday, January 22, 2017, at approximately 6:40 p.m. when her elderly mother never returned from running some errands. She was last seen at approximately 3:00 p.m. leaving her daughter's residence on T Street in the City of Lompoc driving a white 2006 Toyota Highlander .

