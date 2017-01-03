6 Vehicle Accident at Firefighter Roa...

6 Vehicle Accident at Firefighter Road and Hwy 1

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a six vehicle accident at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 1 and Firefighter Road just outside Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc. A total of seven patients were involved in what was deemed as a mass casualty incident by the first engine company captain.

