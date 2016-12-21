Virgil Elings Makes Generous Holiday ...

Virgil Elings Makes Generous Holiday Gift to Santa Barbara Cancer Center

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Noozhawk

Elings donates $4M to new building which will be named in honor of well-known philanthropist Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree Virgil Elings has spread holiday cheer throughout the Central Coast region with a $4 million gift for the new world-class regional Cancer Center building scheduled to open in fall of 2017 at 540 W. Pueblo St. The institution known as the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara , with operations in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Solvang, will officially be re-named Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in honor of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree's leadership role and her generous support of the new Cancer Center totaling $10.73 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec 29 Reggie 1
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec 6 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec 5 Reggie Williams 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
News Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab... Nov '16 Sleepingboy 5
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC