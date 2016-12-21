Toys for Tots Receives $25,000

Thursday's performance of The Nutcracker by the Moscow Ballet was also a Toys for Tots fundraiser sponsored by the Chumash Casino Resort, which netted $25,000 for the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county campaigns. Tribal chair Kenneth Kahn recalled the tribe's involvement with the program run by the Marine Corps Reserve began 13 years ago during the resort's first concert.

