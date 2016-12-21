Toys for Tots Receives $25,000

Toys for Tots Receives $25,000

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

Thursday's performance of The Nutcracker by the Moscow Ballet was also a Toys for Tots fundraiser sponsored by the Chumash Casino Resort, which netted $25,000 for the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county campaigns. Tribal chair Kenneth Kahn recalled the tribe's involvement with the program run by the Marine Corps Reserve began 13 years ago during the resort's first concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) 17 hr otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec 6 Reggie Williams 1
News California police chief admits to issuing fake ... Dec 5 Reggie Williams 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
News Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab... Nov '16 Sleepingboy 5
Review: Dog Gone Good Looking Mobile Grooming (Jul '15) Oct '16 veevanmomzie 2
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,311,517

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC