Three Lompoc Families Find 'There's No Place Like Home for Holidays'
Three Lompoc families are coming home to new houses in time for the holidays, with the assistance of the city of Lompoc Homebuyer Assistance Program . The three Lompoc families participating in the HAP have closed escrow or are closing escrow on their new homes this month, and a fourth family is expected to close escrow next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|4 hr
|Reggie
|1
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC