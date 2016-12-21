SOhO Hosts Fundraiser Concert for Freedom Warming Centers

This Wednesday, December 21, warm yourself at the hearth of homegrown music so that others can sleep through the night. Join friends Kirstin Candy-McFarland and Billy Mandarino of Le Reve Nouveau, Jesse Rhodes, Cory Sipper, George Friedenthal, and Shaun Oster as they sing at SOhO Restaurant Music Club to stoke the warm atmospheres of the Freedom Warming Centers of Santa Barbara, where those who cannot find a place to sleep at night can find shelter during these colder winter nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.