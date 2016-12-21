Ron Fink: Is It Reefer Madness for Lompoc to Regulate Growing and Use of Pot?
Proposition 64 , the California Marijuana Legalization Initiative, was passed statewide by voters during the November election and received an overwhelming majority in Santa Barbara County. But did voters really know what they voted for? And, more importantly, does the Lompoc City Council know what its duty to the public is as its members try to craft a new city ordinance? This proposition does two things; it legalizes the use of pot and, theoretically, raises sin tax money for state and local governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
