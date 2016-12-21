Ron Fink: Central and H - Lompoc Traffic Nightmare

The intersection of Central Avenue and H Street at the north end of Lompoc is the most congested in town. In fact, the stretches of road between O Street and H Street on Central and Pine streets and the Wye area on H Street are frequently congested to the point that traffic cannot move at the posted speed limit between noon and 7 p.m. on most days of the week.

