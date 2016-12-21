Lompoc Police Recover Thousands in Stolen Items
An ongoing investigation led by the Lompoc Police Department resulted in the recovery of a number of stolen items, most of which are expensive tools. Lompoc police arrested three people who police said allegedly began stealing in October and November from homes, businesses and the Lompoc School District.
