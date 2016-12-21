Lompoc Library Books Winter Break Activities
The Lompoc Public Library is offering the following programs this winter break that the entire family can enjoy. All programs are free and will be held in the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave. Cookie-decorating : 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The library will provide the materials, and participants will be invited to decorate sugar cookies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|17 hr
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec 6
|Reggie Williams
|1
|California police chief admits to issuing fake ...
|Dec 5
|Reggie Williams
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
|Woman's suit claims Michael Jackson sexually ab...
|Nov '16
|Sleepingboy
|5
|Review: Dog Gone Good Looking Mobile Grooming (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|veevanmomzie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC