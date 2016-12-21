Lompoc Library Books Winter Break Activities

The Lompoc Public Library is offering the following programs this winter break that the entire family can enjoy. All programs are free and will be held in the Grossman Gallery in the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave. Cookie-decorating : 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The library will provide the materials, and participants will be invited to decorate sugar cookies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.