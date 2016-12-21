Lompoc Landfill Now Accepting Mattresses for Free Recycling

The City of Lompoc landfill is now accepting old mattresses and box springs, which are being recycled at no charge to those discarding of the mattresses. Residents can bring their old mattresses and box springs to the Lompoc landfill at 700 Avalon St. during the following hours of operation: Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Most mattresses and box springs are eligible for the recycling program.

