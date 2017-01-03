Lompoc Gift to Residents: Free Christ...

Lompoc Gift to Residents: Free Christmas Tree Recycling

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Noozhawk

Lompoc residents can relax in the wake of the holiday hustle and let the city pick up their Christmas trees from their homes for free. The Lompoc Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from city residences the week of Mon.

