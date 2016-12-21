Images: Speed Bump

Speed Bump BUELLTON, CA: The Santa Rita Hills, an agricultural wine grape growing region located in the western hills between Lompoc and Buellton, has become recognized as a world class wine region. Because of its close proximity to Southern California and Los Angeles population centers, the coastal areas of Santa Barbara has become a popular weekend getaway destination for millions of tourists.

