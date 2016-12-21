Driver In Fatal DUI Crash West of Lompoc Ordered Back to Jail
A woman charged in connection with a fatal crash west of Lompoc reportedly was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, and is back in Santa Barbara County Jail after refusing to undergo drug testing while free on bail. Spring Morrissey, 32, of Lompoc made her second court appearance this week on Thursday before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores.
