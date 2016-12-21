Dignity Health Hospice Invites Community to Join Light Up a Life Remembrance Ceremony

Dignity Health Hospice invites members of Santa Maria, Lompoc and surrounding Central Coast communities to join in its annual Light Up a Life celebration where members of the public honor and remember the lives of family members and loved ones who are no longer with us. The Dignity Health Hospice Light Up a Life ceremony will take place in Santa Maria from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 311 S. Broadway.

