Bill to Expand Chumash Land Dies Due to Inaction

A bill that would have expanded the Santa Ynez Chumash Indian reservation by 1,400 acres died when Congress adjourned their session without acting on the legislation Monday. House Resolution Bill 1157 , entitled the "Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians Land Transfer Act of 2016," would have directed the Department of the Interior to take a 1,400 acre parcel of agricultural land in the Santa Ynez Valley, which is commonly known as "Camp 4," to be taken into trust and made part of the Chumash Reservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.