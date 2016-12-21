Bill to Expand Chumash Land Dies Due to Inaction
A bill that would have expanded the Santa Ynez Chumash Indian reservation by 1,400 acres died when Congress adjourned their session without acting on the legislation Monday. House Resolution Bill 1157 , entitled the "Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Mission Indians Land Transfer Act of 2016," would have directed the Department of the Interior to take a 1,400 acre parcel of agricultural land in the Santa Ynez Valley, which is commonly known as "Camp 4," to be taken into trust and made part of the Chumash Reservation.
