Berkshire Hathaway Delivers Holiday Cheer to Domestic Violence Victims
This past week, employees from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services hand-delivered 12 Christmas trees and accompanying holiday decorations to be distributed to victims of domestic violence and their children housed in Domestic Violence Solutions emergency shelters in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria. Since 2001, Berkshire Hathaway has been a corporate partner of DVS.
