At Least 1 Person Injured in 4-Vehicle Crash on Highway 1 Near Lompoc
A four-vehicle crash between Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday night, according to emergency dispatch reports. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road just after 6 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
