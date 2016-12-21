9 Sheriff's Deputy Recruits Graduate from Hancock College Law Enforcement Academy
Undersheriff Barney Melekian poses with nine new deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is pleased to officially welcome nine new sheriff's deputies to its team.
