Jenkins announces funds for Harts VFD
U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins announced recently that the Cora Volunteer Fire Department in Logan has received a grant of more than $118,000 from FEMA to buy radios for six area volunteer fire departments. The $118,882 Assistance to Firefighters grant will be used to buy new radios for the following fire departments: the Chapmanville, Cora, Henlawson, Main Harts, and Verdunville volunteer fire departments in Logan County and the Harts Volunteer Fire Department in Lincoln County.
