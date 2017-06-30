Jenkins announces funds for Harts VFD

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins announced recently that the Cora Volunteer Fire Department in Logan has received a grant of more than $118,000 from FEMA to buy radios for six area volunteer fire departments. The $118,882 Assistance to Firefighters grant will be used to buy new radios for the following fire departments: the Chapmanville, Cora, Henlawson, Main Harts, and Verdunville volunteer fire departments in Logan County and the Harts Volunteer Fire Department in Lincoln County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Journal.