Clemens named Logan Chief of Police

Clemens named Logan Chief of Police

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Logan Banner

P.D. Clemens was appointed to the position following the exit of former Chief E.K. Harper who had recently suffered health issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Logan freedom festival 2017 32 min Wake up Logan 18
Hottie 14 hr Yummy 7
Mindy and Vicky fighting over Glenn 15 hr Mindy 13
Mandy Lawson 15 hr Available 10
Who should be the next SHERIFF of Logan County ... 17 hr committed 48
Poor little Hannah White Tue Tooentertaining 6
Nikki (adkins) Farmer (Mar '10) Mon Joey 14
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,343 • Total comments across all topics: 282,250,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC