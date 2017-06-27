Town of Man to sue pill manufacturers -
The Town of Man has seen more than it's share of problems due to the opioid pain pill epidemic that struck the entire region in the late nineties and has agreed to sign on with Logan, Kermit and other small West Virginia towns in a major class action lawsuit against the manufacturers of those highly abused prescription-only medications.
