Town of Man to sue pill manufacturers

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Logan Banner

Mayor Jim Blevins and members of the Man Town Council approved a proposal to join Logan and Kermit and several other small towns across southern West Virginia in a huge lawsuit against manufacturers of opioid pain pills who are accused of targeting the region in the sale of millions of pain pills which lead to an incredible epidemic of drug abuse.

