Town of Man to sue pill manufacturers
Mayor Jim Blevins and members of the Man Town Council approved a proposal to join Logan and Kermit and several other small towns across southern West Virginia in a huge lawsuit against manufacturers of opioid pain pills who are accused of targeting the region in the sale of millions of pain pills which lead to an incredible epidemic of drug abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Logan freedom festival 2017
|4 min
|Wake up Logan
|39
|Fool Around (Dec '16)
|44 min
|interested
|14
|anyone been robbed?
|1 hr
|in the know
|1
|What happened with landau
|1 hr
|wow
|14
|Glen Williams aka. "Possum" (Nov '15)
|3 hr
|Glenscousin
|7
|911 changing physical address (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|markusarilus
|20
|Mrs ojeda
|5 hr
|Class of 1993
|25
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC