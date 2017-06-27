The porch sitters

The porch sitters

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: Logan Banner

The steam was still rising from the concrete porch of the company store following the downpour that came on a very humid late June afternoon at Verdunville, which like just about every other hollow in Logan County during the 1960's, was filled with the fun loving spirits of young people whose world consisted of everything on and between the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DROP A Word AND ADD a word (Jan '10) 3 hr Princess Hey 13,865
roger hughes 4 hr sexylady 4
looking for fun 9 hr Choose Life 2
jeremy davis ? 14 hr Kate 4
trump---- 19 hr on the back street 1
when does school start back Mon School Starts 2
Kim Hughes Mon Final Word 6
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,252 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC