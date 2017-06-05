Manchin, Capito announce grants for southern airports
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced Monday more than $390,000 in funding for airports in Bluefield and Logan. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grants to the Mercer County and Logan County airporty authorities, which will be used to restore and repair airport and runway areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Logan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adkins Cucked
|46 min
|Stoopid
|7
|David Hager photography
|12 hr
|Customer 2
|5
|Who is the best deputy in your county? (Jun '08)
|18 hr
|Hillabilly
|127
|Landau Eugene Murphy
|Sun
|Wham
|19
|Truth about An gels...if you believe that stuff
|Sun
|Arioch
|1
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|732
|First Post Wins !!! (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|14
Find what you want!
Search Logan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC