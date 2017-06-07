Logan County man gets 1-5 for attacking state senator
A Logan County man who beat up state Senator Richard Ojeda before last year's primary election was sentenced Wednesday to 1 to 5 years behind bars. Jonathan Porter, 42, of Holden, pleaded guilty to unlawful assault in April.
