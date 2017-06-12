Logan businessman sentenced to federa...

Logan businessman sentenced to federal prison for tax crime - 1:25 pm updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Logan Banner

A Logan man was sentenced today to a year and a day in federal prison for a tax crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drugs Mallory holler Man 29 min Crazy 2
Who should be the next SHERIFF of Logan County ... 5 hr Lisa 38
Alumni baseball game 18 hr Sonny 8
Single Women in Logan 19 hr Sonny 9
Who was found dead at monaville today (Monday) 19 hr Sonny 3
relativeho 19 hr Sonny 4
David Hager photography 19 hr Opinion 7
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,378 • Total comments across all topics: 281,826,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC