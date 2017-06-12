Kiwanis Club hosts bicycle rodeo - 4:43 pm updated:
The Kiwanis Club of Logan hosted their annual Jim Frye Memorial Bicycle Rodeo Saturday, June 10 giving away around 20 bicycles and 60 helmets.
