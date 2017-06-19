Area pastor receives key to the city -

Area pastor receives key to the city -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Logan Banner

Lucien Adkins was a former city employee who attended council meetings regularly for many years after his retirement and was always available to lend help or advice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Logan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ReAnna 1 hr Bubblegum 1
Old Holden Central school? (Apr '09) 3 hr SlapJohnson 8
Aracoma High School (May '09) 12 hr Ryleetaylorhensley 13
Kim Hughes 13 hr had it recently 5
Does anyone know anything about Angela Franklin? 14 hr Harley 1
chris porter (Mar '09) 18 hr Cousin 7
Logan-City of Champions 18 hr Aleister 8
See all Logan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Logan Forum Now

Logan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Logan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Logan, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,990,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC